Sunderland coach Graeme Murty has been speaking about Saturday’s Championship play-off final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland U21s head coach Graeme Murty has hailed the role of youth development in the club’s promotion from the Championship this season, as well as singling out Tommy Watson for praise after his winning goal in Saturday’s play-off final.

The teenage winger, who will leave Wearside to join Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, came off the bench to net a stoppage time strike that sealed a 2-1 victory at Wembley, ending the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Murty, who has worked closely with Watson during his time in the academy at his boyhood club, has lauded both the starlet for his contribution and the Black Cats for their commitment to trusting in emerging talent.

What did Graeme Murty say about Sunderland and Tommy Watson’s winning goal at Wembley?

Writing on social media, Murty said: “Reflecting back on another season working with players young and old has allowed me to see, first hand, some amazing development throughout challenges and successes, but nothing could have prepared me for Wembley on the 24th.

“For a team who were so young to show that level of resilience, not to mention quality, cannot be overstated and everyone associated with the club should rightly feel incredibly proud. As an academy staff we saw 11,500+ minutes by Academy Graduates, 26% of league minutes, over 152 appearances, 2 debuts and the winning goal scored by a young man [Watson] who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to be ready when called upon.

“For him to show that composure, confidence and quality speaks to the many hours of dedication and practice that are required when the cameras are turned off and most want to go home. We will now seek to build on an amazing year to help our players get ready for the next opportunity, representing the club in the Premier League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Tommy Watson say about his winning goal at Wembley?

Speaking after the match, Watson opened up on a journey filled with “tough moments,” praising the support of his family, girlfriend, and Sunderland teammate Luke O’Nien for helping him persevere through challenging times.

“I'm glad I've ended it positively,” he added. “So many people, especially my family, have said that it's going to end this way. Honestly, I couldn't have pictured it any better.” Watson described the goal as a moment that encapsulates the kind of player he is: “On the turn, driving up the back lane, positive… I just used the defender. It was so difficult for the keeper to save that one.”

When asked if he was now looking forward to returning to Sunderland as a Brighton player, Watson added: “I think I’ll be a legend at the club after that.” Reflecting on his instructions before coming on, Watson said the coaching staff encouraged him to stay patient and wait for the right moment. “As soon as the first goal went in, it was a new movement for us, full of confidence.”

Your next Sunderland read: 89 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery