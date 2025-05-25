Tommy Watson spoke to the media after hitting Sunderland’s winner in the play-off final against Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Watson admitted his phone had “absolutely blew up” in the aftermath of his sensational match-winning cameo at Wembley, where the Sunderland youngster wrote his name into club folklore with the decisive goal in a dramatic Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in the second half and delivered a composed finish to send the Sunderland half of Wembley into delirium. Speaking after the match, Watson opened up on a journey filled with “tough moments,” praising the support of his family, girlfriend, and Sunderland teammate Luke O’Nien for helping him persevere through challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson has already agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. “I'm glad I've ended it positively,” he said. “So many people, especially my family, have said that it's going to end this way. Honestly, I couldn't have pictured it any better.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Watson described the goal as a moment that encapsulates the kind of player he is: “On the turn, driving up the back lane, positive… I just used the defender. It was so difficult for the keeper to save that one.”

When asked if he was now looking forward to returning to Sunderland as a Brighton player, Watson added: “I think I’ll be a legend at the club after that.” Reflecting on his instructions before coming on, Watson said the coaching staff encouraged him to stay patient and wait for the right moment. “As soon as the first goal went in, it was a new movement for us, full of confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Watson added in the Wembley mixed zone following the game against Sheffield United: “There’s positivity in the final third. I'd love to get 1v1 with my defender, dribbling, getting shots across the box, and winning corners.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

Your next Sunderland read: 'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery