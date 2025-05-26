Sunderland sealed promotion back to the Premier League against Sheffield United on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien has issued his verdict on the Black Cats’ promotion back to the Premier League, claiming that he would go through all of the challenges that have faced the club in recent years again if he “knew it would lead to this moment”.

The 30-year-old was named in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI for Saturday’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, but was forced off after just three minutes at Wembley when he dislocated his shoulder. O’Nien, arm in a sling, was subsequently forced into a watching brief from the bench, and was visibly ecstatic after late goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson sealed a stunning comeback victory that brings to an end an eight-year stint in the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite his own personal misfortune in the capital, O’Nien has claimed that he would happily experience it all again if it ensured that he and his teammates get to play in the top flight next term.

What did Luke O’Nien say about Sunderland’s promotion?

Writing on social media in the aftermath of Sunderland’s win at Wembley, O’Nien said: “The pain, the tears... I’d go through it all again in a heartbeat if I knew it would lead to this moment.”

Speaking after the final whistle, O’Nien also told Sky Sports: “I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud.

“I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys. We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be. I haven’t, those boys have. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Luke O’Nien’s time at Sunderland been like?

Having initially signed for Sunderland during the club’s time in League One, O’Nien has since gone on to rack up more than 300 appearances in red and white, and was part of the squad who won promotion to the Championship in 2022.

The defender was ostensibly brought in to play in midfield, but in recent times has been fully converted into a centre-back, and over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, featured in all but one of the Black Cats’ Championship fixtures.

Your next Sunderland read: 89 amazing photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating together at Wembley after Sheffield United game - gallery