Sunderland came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win in their Championship play-off final clash with Sheffield United and secured a return to the Premier League.

Luke O’Nien has given an insight into the key half-time message delivered by Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris as he inspired a stunning turnaround in the Black Cats’ remarkable Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

The Blades enjoyed the better of the opening 45 minutes and took a deserved lead into half-time after Tyrese Campbell produced a cool finish beyond eventual man of the match Anthony Patterson. Chris Wilder’s men retained their advantage until the final quarter of an hour - but the introduction of Patrick Roberts and academy product Tommy Watson both found the net to signal the end of Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League.

O’Nien can count himself unfortunate to have missed a large proportion of the Black Cats’ Wembley heroics after he was inside the opening 10 minutes after suffering a dislocated shoulder as he challenged for an aerial ball with Blades striker Kieffer Moore.

The defender was treated in the Black Cats dressing room after he was replaced by Chris Mepham but returned to cheer on his team-mates from the sidelines and was amongst the celebrations in the aftermath of Mayenda and Watson’s goals.

Speaking after the game, O’Nien hailed his team-mates as ‘Sunderland legends’ and described the game-changing message delivered by Le Bris as the Black Cats head coach ended his first season on Wearside by guiding his side back into the top flight for the first time since 2018.

“I’m just unbelievably grateful”

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud.

“I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys. We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow.

“The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be. I haven’t, those boys have. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.”

