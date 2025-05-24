Sunderland suffer major injury blow minutes into Sheffield United Championship play-off final

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Published 24th May 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 15:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunderland suffer major injury blow.

Sunderland suffered a major injury blow just minutes into their Championship play-off final with Sheffield United.

Luke O’Nien was helped off the pitch with a shoulder injury, Chris Mepham on in his place with just a few minutes on the clock. It was a major blow to see a key Sunderland man depart so soon into the Wembley final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It followed a Kieffer Moore header, brilliantly saved low down to his left by Anthony Patterson, Moore got in between O’Nien and Dan Ballard to make the header. It looked fairly innocuous but O’Nien damaged his shoulder as a result.

He left the field to a huge roar from the Sunderland fans, in response he jeered them on, with the atmosphere incredible inside Wembley.

There was an update from Sky Sports midway through the game. Sky Sports pitchside reporter Jonathan Oakes: “I’m afraid it’s a dislocated shoulder for Luke O’Nien, sustained as he attempted to stop Kieffer Moore getting to that early header. Luke’s wife is with him in the treatment room where medical staff have now managed to put the shoulder back in.”

Follow our live SAFC blog here

Related topics:SunderlandLuke O'Nien

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice