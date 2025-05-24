Sunderland suffer major injury blow.

Sunderland suffered a major injury blow just minutes into their Championship play-off final with Sheffield United.

Luke O’Nien was helped off the pitch with a shoulder injury, Chris Mepham on in his place with just a few minutes on the clock. It was a major blow to see a key Sunderland man depart so soon into the Wembley final.

It followed a Kieffer Moore header, brilliantly saved low down to his left by Anthony Patterson, Moore got in between O’Nien and Dan Ballard to make the header. It looked fairly innocuous but O’Nien damaged his shoulder as a result.

He left the field to a huge roar from the Sunderland fans, in response he jeered them on, with the atmosphere incredible inside Wembley.

There was an update from Sky Sports midway through the game. Sky Sports pitchside reporter Jonathan Oakes: “I’m afraid it’s a dislocated shoulder for Luke O’Nien, sustained as he attempted to stop Kieffer Moore getting to that early header. Luke’s wife is with him in the treatment room where medical staff have now managed to put the shoulder back in.”