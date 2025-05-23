The former Sunderland defender has given his take on Saturday's Championship play-off final with Sheffield United.

Phil Bardsley knows all there is to know about how transformative competing in the Premier League can be for Sunderland.

Just over 17 years have passed since the former Aston Villa and Rangers loan signing joined Roy Keane’s Black Cats on a permanent deal from Manchester United before going on to make over 170 appearances during a six-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

After making his debut in a 2-0 win against Birmingham City, Bardsley went on to help Keane’s men preserve their top flight status during the second half of the 2007/08 season and remained part of the Sunderland side under the likes of Martin O’Neill, Steve Bruce and Gus Poyet before departing for Stoke City when his contract came to an end in the summer of 2014.

The former Black Cats defender has continued to keep a close on events on Wearside and has been impressed with the results and performances under current head coach Regis Le Bris as the former Lorient boss had guided his side to within 90 minutes of a potential return to the Premier League.

Backed by over 36,000 supporters, Sunderland will descend on Wembley on Saturday afternoon when they face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final after coming through a testing two-legged semi-final meeting with Coventry City. Bardsley revealed just how impressed he had been with Le Bris and his players as they secured progression into the play-off final and believes the ‘commitment and desire’ they have shown can ensure his old club ends their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

He told SportsBoom: “It’s brilliant for them to be in the final, it was mammoth effort from them to win that game and get in the final. I thought Coventry were the better team over the two legs, they were a bit unfortunate. But it just goes to show the attitude and desire Sunderland had to get into the Play-off final and, ultimately, the Premier League. For a club of that size and the support that they generate week-in, week-out, well they deserve to be in the Premier League.

“You go through challenges in a season, they went on a good run at the start of the season and then towards the end they tailed off a bit. Thankfully they did enough to get over the line and into the play-offs. It just shows the character of the group and the manager [Regis Le Bris] and what he demands. For them to beat a really good Coventry side, across two legs, was a big achievement.”

He continued: “Coventry have done fantastic this season, they’ve kicked into form over the last few months, so to get a win like that can breed massive confidence. But look, the jobs not done. They’ve got a tricky game against Sheffield United. However, it’s a game that if they show their commitment and desire, they’ve shown over the two semi-final legs, well there’s no reason why they can’t win that game.”

