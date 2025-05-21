A Sheffield United supporter has offered an alternative take on Saturday’s Championship play-off final with Sunderland.

Over 36,000 Sunderland supporters will make their way to Wembley on Saturday hoping their side can claim a win in their Championship play-off final with Sheffield United - and one Blades fan has bizarrely claimed he would like to see the same outcome from their Wembley showdown.

The Black Cats secured their spot in the play-off final with a 3-2 aggregate win in their play-off semi-final tie with Coventry City as a dramatic late Dan Ballard header got Regis Le Bris’ side over the line and took them to within potentially 90 minutes of sending Sunderland back into the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s opponents had a far more straightforward route to Wembley as a pair of 3-0 wins helped them to a comfortable aggregate win against Bristol City that ensured their hopes of bouncing back from relegation into the Championship at the first attempt remain very much alive.

However, Chris Wilder’s men know all about the perils of competing in the top flight after they suffered a dispiriting relegation from the Premier League just 12 months ago. The Blades ended the 2023/24 season at the bottom of the table with a negative goal difference of over 100 and with just 16 points and three wins to their name. That came two years after their previous venture into the elite of the English game ended with another rock bottom finish - and that is why one Blades fan has admitted ‘the Premier League just doesn’t do it for him’ ahead of Saturday’s Wembley date with Sunderland.

Based on the Blades recent experience in the top flight of the English game, Dan Atkin, of the Four Blades In The Pub podcast, has insisted the side that misses out on a place in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon will go on to experience a more enjoyable season in the Championship when the new campaign gets underway in August.

“I know that sounds strange”

Sheffield United are heading to Wembley to face Sunderland. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He told BBC Sheffield: "The last two Premier League campaigns of ours have pretty much broken me to be honest. Just the fact we've not been competitive. We've been borderline embarrassing at times. We've been close to setting record low points totals. We've set records for the number goals conceded and I've just not got the stomach to go down and spend a day in London. A couple of hundred pounds in a game I've got no real interest in the outcome.

“And I know that sounds strange. I've been a Blade for 40 odd years, I've seen us be rubbish more than I've seen us be good. But I've just got to the stage where the Premier League just doesn't do it for me in the slightest. The prospect of a season with a points total in the mid-teens. It's not there for me anymore. I've been a season ticket holder for 40 odd years. I've already renewed my season ticket for next season. And if we're there then we're there and I'll support them as I always have done. But, realistically, whichever team loses on Saturday, their fans hare going to have a more enjoyable season next year."