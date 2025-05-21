Sunderland face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges has hailed the 'incredible' job Régis Le Bris has done on Wearside this season.

Bridges won three promotions during his two stints at the club, and has kept a close eye on their fortunes in recent years following his return to the region from a spell in Australia.

While Bridges is hugely impressed with the way Le Bris has gone about his work this season, his success is not a total surprise having heard glowing reviews from inside the Academy of Light during the opening weeks of his tenure. Bridges says his tactical versatility has been key to Sunderland's success and could be vital in the play-off final against Sheffield United on Saturday.

"He's done an incredible job," Bridges said.

"I've spoken to a few of players and I think the transition from losing Tony Mowbray, a bit of a father figure to many of the players, a leader and a very good mentor... I think some of the lads found it hard to buy into what was going on and [the appointment of] Michael Beale. It derailed the way the club were going.

"Speaking to players and staff after one week of Régis Le Bris, it was so refreshing to hear how well up for the challenge and vision he'd set them they were. But I think they also knew that he'd always be there for a chat. The word 'together' was always mentioned. So I think you knew that he had quickly got the buy-in from the players, and then there was also the style of play. What we have seen is from such a young group of players, they are able to go out and handle different occasions and look experienced - that's what has been so pleasing for me. That's been shown with the results that have come from it.

"It showed in the play-off semi finals how calm he is as a head coach," Bridges added.

"You can see managers getting involved with fourth officials, getting animated, and that spreads. You saw how calm and relaxed Régis was, focusing on giving the players direction. That's another thing that I've really admired about him - Sunderland have found a way to be different teams in different moments of different matches. You can sit back and absorb pressure and counter, but there are other times when you realise you don't have to do that against a team that might not create so many chances so you can go and press and keep possession. That's not an easy thing to do. With some managers it's Plan A followed by Plan A followed by Plan A. We're very resilient, and we've caught a few teams out with that this season."

Sunderland's versatility this season will keep Sheffield United guessing going into the play-off final on Friday, with Bridges and former team mate Kevin Phillips disagreeing on the likely approach Le Bris would take in their punditry duties after the win over Coventry City.

Bridges says Sheffield United's financial advantage as a result of parachute payments from the Premier League means Sunderland will start the game as outsiders, but believes the players won't be daunted by the prospect. After witnessing the 'beautiful' scenes at the Stadium of Light that followed Dan Ballard's goal against Coventry City, Bridges believes the travelling Sunderland support could have a massive impact on the game.

"Me and Kev Phillips had a bit of an argument pitchside on Sky Sports after the semi final, I said that in a one-off game I hoped we could go and have a real go at it, force them to make mistakes at the back which I've seen a few teams do this season," Bridges said.

"Kev saw it the other way in terms of [repeating] the way we played against Coventry - I just told him I don't think my nails and nerves could handle that again!

"That's the thing, Régis is very versatile. The one thing you know it that he and his staff will have a game plan and that the players will embrace it. You just hope that the occasion coming down here... the players handled that at the Stadium of Light and the fans played their part massively. Not only after the goal from Ballard, but before that. The scenes were incredible and it was lovely for me to see, I came back from Australia four or five years ago and went to a game on a Tuesday night against Morecambe and it was really sad, fast-forward a few years to see all of that... it was a beautiful scene really. Everyone played their part and the players have got to use that at Wembley because I think Sunderland fans will outnumber Sheffield United.

"You know Sheffield United have the advantage in terms of the parachute payments, it was something Frank Lampard actually mentioned when we was talking about Coventry in terms of going up against those teams for promotion. Two have already gone back up. Sunderland have the underdog status regarding that aspect of things but they've shown so much maturity this season and haven't been scared of anything that's been thrown their way. Their blip came at the right time, I wasn't sure how the rest and rotation was going to work but the head coach showed once again there was method in the madness."

Michael Bridges was speaking to preview the EFL Championship play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.