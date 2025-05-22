Roy Keane teased Jill Scott after the England hero dropped an admission ahead of the Sunderland game on Saturday

Roy Keane playfully took aim at ex-Black Cats midfielder Jill Scott on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast this week, poking fun at her ahead of the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United.

With the big game at Wembley just around the corner, Scott backed her former club to rise to the occasion. “I think we'll do it. I really do, honestly. I'm a fan,” she said, expressing optimism about Sunderland's chances despite the tough opposition.

Jamie Carragher asked: “Roy, how did Sunderland get on against Sheffield United this season in the two games? Do we know? Any idea?” Gary Neville chimed in with the same query, and Keane replied: “I think they lost to Sheffield United, but I think they played okay.”

Scott, undeterred, dismissed the regular-season record: “I just think it all goes out the window, doesn't it? One-off game at Wembley. I really feel like we can do it.” But when Ian Wright asked if she would be at Wembley to cheer Sunderland on, Scott admitted: “Well, I'm at the Women's Champions League final. I know.”

That gave Keane the perfect opportunity to jump in. “Oh, my God. Cashing in. She cries every week about Sunderland. She's doing an earner. Just go to Sunderland. You always say, ‘Sunderland till I die.’ Unless someone offers me something.”

Scott jokingly defended herself, saying: “That is actually not the truth. But the two games should be on the same day.” Amid the laughs, Neville cleared up the season’s results: “Sunderland won one game, Jill, and Sheffield United won one game.”

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

