Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed his side’s preparations for Saturday’s Championship play-off final meeting with Sunderland has involved a visit from a Premier League official.

Although the VAR system has not been used across the Championship this season, it will be utilised at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and both the Blades and the Black Cats will look to secure a return to the top flight of English football. Top flight official Chris Kavanagh has been confirmed as the man in the middle and he will be assisted by Lee Betts and Neil Davies, with Peter Bankes named as fourth official. John Brooks will be on VAR duties at Stockley Park and Timothy Wood will be VAR assistant for the day. Saturday’s game will also see semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) utilised for the first time in a Championship play-off final.

With the stakes set high and the possibility of technology playing a big part in the outcome at Wembley, Wilder has confirmed the Blades were visited by Premier League referee Craig Pawson earlier this week as he called for disciplined approach from his players as they look to end Sunderland’s dreams of returning to the top flight.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Wilder said of Kavanagh: “We know him, he's a respected Premier League referee. I've not gone into the details regarding yellows and reds with the players, but the landscape has changed with the VAR being involved at the weekend. We had Craig Pawson in the club on Monday to go through certain situations and scenarios as well, so I was thankful for that option that we had.

“We talked to him, because the game at that level and refereeing at Premier League level is a different one to Championship football. We have to play the game cleanly, we have to be disciplined in our approach but we also have to be competitive. So, channelling that competitive aspect, the emotional approach, is important because there has to be that fire in the belly and no doubt there will be.”

He continued: “I don't ever feel I have to motivate my players to pull on a red and white shirt. I might have to do it now and again and give them a little bit of a poke at half-time but this group has been motivated right the way through. Getting the balance right between being calm and cool and playing our way and in the flow we have played in recently, while being competitive and wanting to win, will be important. That's the same in any big game or any final, the team that handles the occasion and plays the game better is going to come out on top. And we've certainly got to do that.”