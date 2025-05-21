The former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man has been handed a new off-pitch role

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough fan favourite Julio Arca has made the move into the world of business, joining Michael William Recruitment as a consultant.

The ex-Premier League midfielder, who also enjoyed a post-playing spell in management with South Shields, is embarking on a new challenge in the recruitment industry. Announced via a LinkedIn post from the company, Arca has taken up a role as a business recruitment consultant, drawing on the leadership and teamwork skills developed during his time on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LinkedIn post read: “Michael William Recruitment is thrilled to welcome Julio Arca to our team! Julio joins us with an impressive background as a former professional footballer and manager, having played in the English Premier League for both Sunderland AFC and Middlesbrough FC, and after hanging up his boots, also managing South Shields Football Club.

“His journey in the world of sports has equipped him with exceptional teamwork and leadership skills, which he now brings to his new role with us. As a business recruitment consultant, Julio will utilise his unique experience, network, and insights to help us support and connect with some of the region’s businesses, helping them find talented individuals with their dream jobs.

“His passion for personal development and commitment to excellence in a new role and industry will undoubtedly make a positive impact on our clients and candidates alike. Please join us in welcoming and supporting Julio to the Michael William Recruitment family! We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the contributions he will make in his new role. Welcome, Julio!

Arca made over 350 appearances during his career in English football, becoming a much-loved figure on Wearside and Teesside. Since retiring, he has remained active in the North East football, most notably managing South Shields and working with Sunderland’s Spanish-speaking players on occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment