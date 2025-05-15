Ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has been discussing Jobe Bellingham’s future

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has urged midfielder Jobe Bellingham to “finish the job” on Wearside amid ongoing speculation regarding his future.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Stadium of Light, and was named Championship Young Player of the Season following his efforts in helping the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

Consequently, Bellingham has been linked with a number of high-profile suitors from both the Premier League and beyond of late, with German giants Borussia Dortmund - who previously employed his elder brother, Jobe - frequently touted as one prospective destination should he leave Sunderland this summer.

But with Regis Le Bris’ side now just 90 minutes away from a potential return to the top flight, Poyet has urged the starlet to consider the prospect of staying in the North East for a little while longer.

What has Gus Poyet said about Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland future?

Courtesy of BetBrain, Poyet told Mackem News: “Well, these kinds of situations, they happen. You know, when you have good players, there is always someone who’s going to leave. And you cannot control that, especially because the Championship is a selling league.

“What I would like with the players that will leave is to finish the job. There is no better feeling for any support. They say, okay, it helped us to get to the Premier League. And then he gets what he deserves, because maybe he goes to a bigger place. So, finish the best you can. But I think we cannot control those situations. When you work badly, you don’t get the job you deserve. And when you work well, the players as well, they deserve that possibility. And then the club needs to be ready.”

What has been said about Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Jobe Bellingham?

Recent reports from Germany suggested that officials from Dortmund had flown to England in an effort to further talks about a possible summer move. In response, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “Of course, I won’t say anything about these topics now. It sometimes happens that this has come up. We’re doing our homework. We have to do that. We currently have our own homework. We have a few players we’re thinking about. But for now, let’s focus on this game. Because the next two [one game] games will be crucial.”

