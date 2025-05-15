Three Sunderland players have been linked with moves should the Black Cats fail to beat Sheffield United

Sunderland’s hopes of holding onto key young stars Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg and Dan Neil could hinge on the outcome of the club’s Championship play-off final at Wembley, according to reports

Football website TEAMtalk claim the trio have all attracted significant interest from top-flight and European clubs following standout campaigns, and failure to secure promotion may open the door to summer exits.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest - reports

Jobe Bellingham, still only 19, has turned heads with a series of mature and versatile performances in midfield. Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are among those keeping a close watch, with the latter particularly keen to reunite with the Bellingham family, having previously helped older brother Jude develop into a global star. TEAMtalk “sources” suggest Jobe is valued at around £25million, and while Sunderland are keen to keep him, a prolonged stay in the Championship could prove difficult to negotiate. A new deal appears unlikely without the lure of Premier League football.

Chris Rigg transfer latest - reports

Chris Rigg, 17, has also made a major impression this season, becoming a regular in the first team and catching the eye of multiple Premier League clubs. Manchester United, West Ham, and Everton are all tracking his progress, with West Ham said to be leading the chase and valuing the England youth international highly. Everton boss David Moyes is understood to be a long-term admirer of the player. Separate reports have valued the youngster at around £20million Rigg turned down major European offers last summer—including from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan—to continue his development at the Stadium of Light, but interest from abroad remains strong, and another season in the second tier may test his resolve.

Dan Neil transfer latest - reports

Meanwhile, Dan Neil is also attracting top-level attention. Everton are expected to formalise their interest should Sunderland fall short in the play-offs, while Aston Villa have long tracked the 23-year-old’s development. Roma have also emerged as potential suitors after being impressed during scouting missions focused on loanee Enzo Le Fée. Sunderland’s team captain is said to be valued at around £15million.

Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United

Régis Le Bris said his Sunderland side knows what a difficult task they will face against Sheffield United, but urged his players to go on and make history.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

“They were really good in their semi-final,” Le Bris said. “I think they are a good team, well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion.”

