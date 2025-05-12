The Borussia Dortmund sporting director was asked about the club’s interest in Sunderland man Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, has commented on his club’s reported interest in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.

Kehl reportedly recently travelled to England to scout the Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who is the younger brother of former Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. While Kehl didn’t give much away, his presence in England and the Bellingham family’s history with the German club have reignited the transfer rumours.

“Of course, I won’t say anything about these topics now. It sometimes happens that this has come up. We’re doing our homework. We have to do that,” Kehl said, when asked directly about interest in the Sunderland talent. Though he refused to confirm the club’s specific intentions, Kehl acknowledged the ongoing scouting process. “We currently have our own homework. We have a few players we’re thinking about. But for now, let’s focus on this game. Because the next two [one game] games will be crucial.”

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in the Championship, playing a key role for Sunderland this season and in the club’s play-off campaign against Coventry City, with Jobe set to start the second leg on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light. The attacking midfielder is said rated at around the £25million mark by Sunderland.

Borussia Dortmund famously nurtured brother Jude and his development after signing him from Birmingham City at 17, turning him into one of Europe’s elite midfielders before his €103million move to Spain. The Bellingham family already enjoys a strong relationship with Dortmund, and Kehl’s visit has added substance to the growing links, even if he has remained diplomatically tight-lipped.

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham to Dortmund?

Bellingham has emerged as one of Sunderland’s standout players under head coach Régis Le Bris, operating primarily as an attacking midfielder but also featuring deeper in midfield roles at times. He’s been praised not only for his quality in possession but also for his physicality and decision-making well beyond his years.

According to talkSPORT, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. The Bundesliga club's interest has reportedly been driven by a recommendation from their UK-based scout Daniel Dodds, who is the brother of Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds.

Mike Dodds previously worked with Jobe Bellingham during his time at both Birmingham City and Sunderland, and is understood to have a strong relationship with the Bellingham family. That connection has fuelled speculation that Jobe could follow the same path as his older brother Jude, who enjoyed a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund before making a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2023. Manchester United are also believed to have kept tabs on the Sunderland youngster’s progress.

Sunderland are back in action this Tuesday at the Stadium of Light for the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry with a trip to Wembley on the line for Le Bris’ men.