Gus Poyet makes 'amazing' claim ahead of Sunderland v Coventry City

Sunderland will hope to secure their place in the Championship play-off final when they host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has admitted the Black Cats’ underwhelming run of form towards the end of the season had him worried ahead of Friday night’s play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City.

After securing a top six place with a goalless draw at Norwich City last month, Regis Le Bris’ men went on to lose their following five consecutive games and scored just a solitary goal in the process. Frank Lampard’s Coventry bounced back from surprise defeats against struggling Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle before bouncing back with a 2-0 home win against Middlesbrough on the final day of the season to officially secure their own play-off spot.

It is often said that the play-offs provide an unpredictable environment and that proved to be correct as the Black Cats produced an impressive display at the CBS Arena as second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor helped their side to a 2-1 win. Jack Rudoni found the net for the Sky Blues to ensure Lampard’s side will have some hope of overturning the deficit when the two clubs meet at a sold-out Stadium of Light on Tuesday night - but Poyet believes it is his old club that are ‘in a strong position’ to secure another visit to Wembley and move a step closer to a return to the Premier League.

He told BetBrain: “After the terrible run of form Sunderland had before the play-offs, I was worried ahead of the first-leg against Coventry City. It made it difficult to predict how they’d react, especially against a team who were in great form and had a lot of momentum with Frank Lampard. I think the 2-1 win in the first leg will give them so much confidence when they play at home. Knowing what a full-capacity Stadium of Light is like, it’s going to be an amazing second-leg. It’s not finished, but the result away from home has put them in a really strong position to win and book themselves into the final at Wembley.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland v Coventry?

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s second leg, the Black Cats head coach said: "We secured the play-offs early and after that it was impossible to chase automatic promotion, and when you're not connected with a specific goal it's more difficult. We showed at Coventry it's different now. It started maybe three weeks ago, we felt something change in the training session. [The players] weren't comfortable with the defeats but were comfortable from the big games we had before, this season and the season before.

"That experience is really important for big games because you build something in for when you need to connect in important games. To be able to switch on like we did at Coventry shows the strength of the squad and highlights the whole season. Now we have to finish the work."