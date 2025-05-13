Eliezer Mayenda played a decisive role in Sunderland’s play-off semi-final first leg win over Coventry City

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on current Black Cats striker Eliezer Mayenda, suggesting that the Spaniard is a “handful” ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The 20-year-old scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at the CBS Arena on Friday, handing Regis Le Bris’ side a narrow advantage heading into the return fixture at the Stadium of Light.

And reflecting on the first leg, Phillips was quick to lavish praise on both Mayenda and fellow forward Wilson Isidor, who netted the opener at the CBS Arena.

What did Kevin Phillips say about Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda?

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, the former Stadium of Light hero said: “Well, I thought it [Sunderland’s performance] was outstanding. I think, obviously, coming off the back of all the negativity, the five defeats, leading into what is a huge, huge campaign in terms of the two games - for them to be able to brush that aside and come to the CBS against a team that is bang in form, you know, a really good side, and to put a performance in like that, and to be able to watch it live, I was so impressed.

“I thought every player for a man stood up to be counted. Everyone brought their A-game, and I thought the tactics that Regis Le Bris brought to the game that night were spot on. It was a credit to everyone involved on the evening, and certainly for me it's more about the players, because we all know they're a young squad, they're the youngest squad in the league, and they could quite easily have folded, but they showed a lot of maturity, and put in a hell of a performance, and they're going to need that again [on Tuesday].

“When you think about [how] Isidor hadn't scored in 13 games... confidence naturally is going to be low, so, you know, credit to him. I think Mayenda hadn't scored in six or seven games as well, so between the pair of them they haven't scored a lot of goals lately. On nights like that you want your players like that to step up, and they both did. Isidor took his chance - for me, probably, the keeper should have done a little bit better, but nevertheless, if you don't shoot, you don't have an opportunity of scoring a goal, and he gets his goal.

“And then Mayenda obviously preys on the mistake from the defender, and slots really calmly, and he's given them a fantastic opportunity of going through in the tie... But delighted to see those boys back on the score sheet, and, you know, we're going to need that again, that's for sure.”

He continued: “What do Sunderland do [on Tuesday]? Do they come out on the front foot? We know the fans up there will demand them to start with a high intensity, to press them and go for it. And then, you know, obviously that will potentially leave you open for a counter. So, I'm really interested and intrigued to see what kind of tactics Le Bris uses tomorrow night.

“Isidor, I think he's only touched the ball eight times in the first half - and I think he probably only doubled that in the second half. So, to get his goal, it would have done him the world of confidence. I thought Mayenda was a threat all night. You know, he's got pace, he's a handful, and we're going to need him again [on Tuesday].

“So, I'm really intrigued... I don't expect Coventry to have the same amount of possession, but I still feel they'll have a fair share of it. But I think Sunderland will defensively be solid. They'll sit in maybe a mid-block, and then, as they showed the other night on the counter, they've got the quality to go and score a goal. I'm really looking forward to see what unfolds.”

