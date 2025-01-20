Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interesting Sunderland and Championship-related headlines that you may have missed last weekend

The transfer window is now 20 days old with Sunderland and their Championship rivals hoping to conclude key incomings and outgoings before the winter trading period closes at the end of the month.

The Black Cats are in the market for a striker to aid Régis Le Bris’ automatic promotion push after the loan signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fèe earlier in January.

Here, we take a look at the latest Sunderland and Championship-related headlines that you may have missed from around the web:

West Bromwich Albion have made progress in their pursuit of Standard Liège’s Isaac Price in the winter market. The Baggies are reportedly closing in on a £2million deal for the player, which would become their first incoming deal under new head coach Tony Mowbray. The player is said to be travelling to England on Monday. (Het Belang van Limburg)

Oxford United have reportedly slapped a £150k price tag on winger Owen Dale during the January window. The former Portsmouth man was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland while the club were in League One. Leyton Orient are reportedly interested in striking an agreement for the winger. (Alan Nixon)

Sunderland have reached a “personal agreement” with Westerlo striker Matija Frigan but is now negotiating with the Belgian Pro League club regarding loan-to-buy options and fees. The 21-year-old played for Westerlo on Sunday evening. (European outlets)

Paul Warne wants to keep former Sunderland-linked attacker Dajaune Brown at Derby County this month but is mindful of not stunting the striker's development after the club’s purchase of striker Lars-Jorgen Salvesen during the window. (Derby Live)

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Oxford United attacker Tyler Goodrham - though they face competition from several Championship rivals, Leeds United, Coventry City and Swansea City. (Football Insider)

Nectar Triantis has insisted he wants to play for Sunderland regularly in the future. The Australian is currently on loan at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership and is enjoying a break-out season as a midfielder after being signed by Sunderland initially as a centre-back. Triantis has played 19 times for Hibs so far this season, netting two goals and chipping in two assists. (Sunderland Echo)