Belgian club Westerlo have dropped a hint regarding the reported transfer of Matija Frigan to Sunderland.

Several outlets in recent days have stated that the striker is closing in on a move to the North East during the January transfer window. It has been said that the Black Cats have reached a “personal agreement” with the player and are now negotiating with his club.

Reports say that Westerlo would like Sunderland to buy Frigan outright during the window for a fee of around €7million, though the Wearsiders would prefer a loan move with an option-to-buy clause of around €15million should they win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Despite Sunderland’s obvious interest in him, Frigan being part of Westerlo’s squad last weekend suggests the deal may not be as far along as first claimed by European outlets over the past couple of days, though things can move quickly when it comes to transfers.

Frigan has netted six times and bagged one assist for Westerlo in 26 appearances so far this season. Sunderland return to action against Derby County in the Championship at Pride Park on Tuesday evening.