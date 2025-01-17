Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are understood to be on the trail of Croatian forward Matija Frigan.

Sunderland have opened talks to sign KVC Westerlo striker Matija Frigan on a loan-to-buy deal, according to reports.

The Croatian striker has emerged as a target for the Black Cats in recent days, with Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws suggesting previously that there are a number of encouraging signs that Regis Le Bris‘ men would be able to seal a deal for the forward, if they chose to firm up their interest.

According to that particular report, not only is Frigan open to the notion of swapping a potential relegation battle on the continent for a shot at promotion to the Premier League, but Westerlo themselves could be convinced into a sale as they look to raise funds for transfer activity of their own.

Now, however, Croatian outlet Germanijak.hr have weighed in on the matter, claiming that negotiations are already underway over an agreement that could see Frigan sign for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal that would become permanent if they secure a spot in next season’s top flight. It is suggested that the attached fee would be around £12.6 million.

The report goes on to state that Sunderland have “fallen in love” with the player, with the 21-year-old said to be a “great desire” of head coach Le Bris in particular. For his part, Frigan is understood to be “very interested” in moving to Wearside.

Sunderland have already utilised a loan-to-buy package this January, sealing an audacious swoop for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée last week. In the event of the Black Cats sealing promotion to the Premier League, they will be obliged to pay a club record fee to make his transfer permanent.

Alongside Frigan, Sunderland have also been repeatedly linked with a swoop for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon in recent days. The Republic of Ireland international had a loan stint with Stoke City cut short earlier this week, and is expected to leave the King Power Stadium in some capacity between now and the end of the transfer window.

As well as Sunderland, Cannon is a target for Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United, with manager Chris Wilder confirming their interest in the player during a press conference. He said: “There's a bid gone in. Other clubs want the player. I'm not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we're in the race for Tom and there's a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.

“We're in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans. The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we're going down and everything adds up. We're in discussions about a player, there's no point trying to disguise that. The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward.”