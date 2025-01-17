Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Sheffield United are both understood to be pursuing a deal for Tom Cannon.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that his side are “in the race” to sign Tom Cannon this month, amid an ongoing transfer battle with Sunderland.

The striker was recalled from a loan spell with Stoke City by parent club Leicester City earlier this week, and has been at the centre of widespread speculation about where his future may lie. Cannon registered 11 goals across 25 outings during his time with the Potters over the course of the first half of the campaign.

The initial understanding was the Republic of Ireland international could be the subject of another loan agreement, but in recent days, various reports have suggested that he could in fact leave the Foxes on a permanent basis. According to transfer insider Alan Nixon, Sunderland would be willing to pay as much as £13 million for the attacker, while Wilder’s Blades are reportedly ready to match that fee.

And while he has avoided referencing exact figures, the Sheffield United boss has confirmed that his side have tabled an offer for Cannon. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Norwich City, Wilder said: “There's a bid gone in. Other clubs want the player. I'm not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we're in the race for Tom and there's a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.”

He added: “We're in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans. The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we're going down and everything adds up. We're in discussions about a player, there's no point trying to disguise that. The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward.

“That's where it's at. If we don't then we'll move on to other targets that are reasonable and are value for money as well. And if there isn't anyone we'll not do any business on the permanent front. but the owners are supporting what we're trying to do and that can only be positive news.”

On Thursday, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy delivered an update of his own on the saga, stating: “We’re looking at Tom Cannon’s situation very closely. What is best for him and for the club. There’s a possibility of loans being looked at, but other than that we want to keep the team together.”

Van Nistelrooy’s words echo his previous comments on Cannon’s future. Speaking prior to the the player’s return to Leicester, he said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”