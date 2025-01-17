Transfer news: Will Still launches £11m bid for reported Sunderland target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with Louie Barry in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RC Lens, managed by former Sunderland target Will Still, have tabled a bid for Black Cats-linked attacker Louie Barry, but the player is “likely to stay” with current club Aston Villa this month, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of widespread transfer speculation in recent weeks, having been recalled from a loan spell with League One outfit Stockport County around the turn of the year. Barry registered 15 goals and three assists across 23 outings in the third tier, and was widely expected to be sent out on loan to a Championship club during the current window to further his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, Sunderland were one of several clubs linked with a prospective swoop, as were the likes of Leeds United, Burnley, Derby County, and several others. In recent days, however, doubt has been cast over Barry’s future, with the Daily Record reporting that Scottish champions Celtic had tabled a seven-figure offer ahead of a permanent transfer.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And now, the Daily Mail have suggested that Barry is also on the radar of French outfit Lens too. According to the national outlet, the continental side have offered an initial £6 million, with a further £5 million in add-ons, eclipsing the £10 million package being proposed by Celtic, which would have also included a buy-back option.

For their part, it is suggested that Lens “were ready to push the youngster straight into their first team, pitching that he could progress in the same way as defender Abdukodir Khusanov”, who is set to sign for Manchester City in a deal worth £33.6 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Lens and Celtic look set to be frustrated in their efforts to land Barry, however, with the Mail claiming that Villa boss Unai Emery is ready to green light a new contract for the winger, before “considering whether to send him out on loan at the end of the window, or stay and help Villa with their push for European qualification”.

Speaking recently about Barry, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him."

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, Ipswich, and Swindon, Barry has also enjoyed stints with MK Dons and Salford City.