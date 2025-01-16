Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with Louie Barry repeatedly in recent weeks.

Celtic are set to “test Aston Villa’s resolve” with a seven-figure bid for Sunderland transfer target Louie Barry, according to reports.

The winger is proving to be a man in demand this month, with several clubs touted as admirers following his return to Villa Park from a highly productive loan spell with League One outfit Stockport County during the first half of the campaign. The 21-year-old registered 15 goals and three assists across 23 league outings at Edgeley Park.

Indeed, Barry’s output has seemingly attracted the attention of a number of prospective suitors, with Sunderland and Celtic joined by the likes of Leeds United, Burnley, Derby County, and several others in the race for his signature. Now, however, it would appear that the Hoops have made their move to prise him away from Villa, and have opened the bidding on a permanent swoop for the attacker.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish champions have tabled a significant offer to their Champions League rivals, who are said to have offered Barry a new contract of their own. It is understood that Villa would ideally like to tie the starlet down to a fresh deal before sending him out on loan to a Championship destination. As yet, however, the player is yet to put pen to paper.

Speaking recently about Barry, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him."

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, Ipswich, and Swindon, Barry has also enjoyed stints with MK Dons and Salford City.

Reflecting on his career thus far in an interview back in November, Barry himself said: “I think people forget that I’m only 21 because my name has maybe been around for a while. Not a lot of 21-year-olds have played as much league football as me and experience comes with being on the pitch. But what has really made me mature is that I have had the lows and never want to go back there or feel that again.

“Even if you score every game, you never want to have a bad training session because you don’t want to ever experience things you have before. If I was to speak to a young player now, I’d say ‘Go out on loan – no matter how well or badly it goes, it will be better than Under-21 football’. The experience is so invaluable.”