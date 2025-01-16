Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Connolly has left Sunderland to join Millwall

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Connolly has thanked Sunderland and its fanbase for their support after completing his exit for Millwall on Thursday.

Connolly joined the club on a short-term deal in September but struggled to force his way into the starting XI due to the impressive form of Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. The 24-year-old bravely spoke publicly of his recovery from alcohol addiction and time in rehab over the summer shortly after joining the club, and has thanked the club for their trust in him. He says he leaves for Millwall ‘in a good place’ and is thankful to everyone on Wearside for their role in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I spoke to Kristjaan [Speakman], I just thanked him for the opportunity this Club gave me when many others wouldn’t,” Connolly said.

“It is something I will never forget and the love I felt from the fans after my first interview until my final game is something that I will always be grateful for. Physically and mentally, I leave Sunderland in a good place and I owe a lot of that to the people at the Club, including my team-mates and the staff. I’m now ready to play games regularly and I appreciate the Club’s understanding in allowing me to pursue this opportunity. I wish everyone at Sunderland the best of luck for what I’m sure will be a memorable end to a great season.”

Connolly could make his debut for Millwall when they face Hull City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.