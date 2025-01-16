Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aaron Connolly has joined Millwall just a few months after his arrival at Sunderland

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Aaron Connolly by mutual consent.

Connolly, who joined the club on a short-term contract in September, has joined Alex Neil at Millwall in search of more regular minutes. The Irishman scored his only goal for the club at Millwall last year and has struggled to force his way past Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda into the starting XI.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the club did not want to stand in the way of the 24-year-old, who was out of contract this summer. He added that the club should be proud of their role in Connolly’s career.

Speakman said: “Aaron leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution this season. He's in a really good place and has a desire to play more regular minutes, which is only natural considering his journey. I’m really pleased for him, as sometimes it’s forgotten that these players are regular people, who need care and support. We enjoy developing players and I think we’ve played an important part in Aaron’s story, which is something our players, staff, and supporters should be very proud of.”

Millwall’s director of football, Steve Gallen, said: “We're pleased to bring Aaron into the club. When Alex and I met him, we really liked his enthusiasm for what we want to do here. Aaron's been a bit unlucky not to play a bit more at Sunderland this season, but that has given us an opportunity to get him in.

"Still only 24, Aaron has a lot of experience for his age. He is at his best when running at defenders and we hope he gets plenty of opportunities to do that with us."

Connolly is eligible to make his debut for his new club when they face Hull City on Saturday.