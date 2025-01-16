Done deal: Ex-Sunderland and Man Utd midfielder completes transfer to non-league club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland captain Corry Evans has completed a move to Oldham Athletic

Former Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has sealed a transfer to National League outfit Oldham Athletic, it has been confirmed.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Bradford City earlier this month, having spent a brief stint with the League Two side during the first half of the campaign. Over the course of his spell at Valley Parade, he registered nine appearances in total, but started on just one occasion.

Now, however, Evans has put pen to paper on a short-term contract with Oldham that looks set to keep him at Boundary Park until the end of the season. The veteran talent will also be reunited with first team coach Terry McPhillips, who he worked alongside at Blackburn Rovers.

Addressing his arrival at Oldham, Evans said: "I'm coming in at a good time, the quality in the squad is there to see so this is an exciting project. The club got in touch to see where I was at and if I wanted to come down, and when I came I could see the potential this club has to offer.

“The stadium is great, the pitch is fantastic so I’m just looking forward to getting started and helping in any way I can. It’s great to get it done finally, I was in training last week so I’m just really pleased to get it over the line. We’re in a good position in the league so I’m coming in at a good time, the quality in the squad is there to see so this is an exciting project.

“If I can use any of my experience then I will do, it’s a tough league so we have to approach every game as it’s the last and look to pick up as many points as we can from now until the end of the season.”

Evans has struggled for regular first team minutes in any capacity since suffering a serious ACL injury while playing for Sunderland in January 2023. In total, the veteran talent made 67 appearances during his time on Wearside, scoring two goals and assisting two more. He also captained the Black Cats to victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the 2022 League One play-off final.

The 72-cap Northern Ireland international started his career as a youth with Manchester United, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils before leaving the club to join Hull City in 2011. From there, he would sign for Blackburn, where he spent the majority of his playing career, racking up 220 outings in the process. The midfielder would then seal a free transfer from Ewood Park to Sunderland in 2021, establishing himself as a key presence before injury derailed his involvement in the first team picture.