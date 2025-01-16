Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Roberts has praised Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris and detailed their positive relationship

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has praised head coach Régis Le Bris for his man management as the club’s promotion push continues.

The 27-year-old ex-Celtic and Manchester City attacker was close to former boss Tony Mowbray before his sacking last season. Mowbray was replaced by Michael Beale before the one-time Rangers manager’s disastrous stint came to a swift conclusion.

After Beale, first-team coach Mike Dodds took interim control of proceedings until the end of the 2023-24 season, in which Sunderland finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship before the arrival of former Lorient head coach Régis Le Bris during the summer.

Dodds and fellow coach Michael Proctor were kept on by Le Bris and have since been joined by Pedro Ribeiro, who was appointed to Sunderland’s staff early on during the current campaign. Roberts, though, has praised the speed in which the club’s new head coach and set-up have adapted to the players’ needs.

“I think you've got to give him a lot of credit,” Roberts said when asked about Le Bris’ methods. “He's obviously new. It's tough coming to a new league. Like I said, I don't think many of the boys maybe would have known of him before coming here, which is normal. I think that's the scope. Obviously, Sunderland look for a different idea, different culture and different way of playing.

“He's come to a group that is born into that. A lot of young players have quickly adapted to that. I think it's partly down to the way he sets us up. Obviously, Doddsy and Proctor are still here as well. They're helping us personally. They know us really well. After the last few years, the whole time I've been here, they've been here. You add that to the new ideas of the manager and then the players.

“They've come on a year and they've got more experience. You add all that together and you get a nice, solid team. You can obviously always do more and we're always still learning. I think I'll give credit to the manager coming in and changing the way we play. Also, to the rest of the lads to buy into that and apply that on the pitch. I think the two come together really nicely. He's been great. He's a lovely guy to talk to off the pitch as well.”

Roberts has made 23 appearances for Sunderland this season and has returned to form after a stop-start campaign during 2023-24 as the club struggled generally. However, the attacking midfielder has been dropped several times by Le Bris. After starting the Black Cats’ first 10 games in the Championship, Roberts was a sub away to Luton Town before once again dropping to the subs bench against Preston three matches later.

Roberts returned to the side against Coventry City but then missed Millwall away owing to suspension. Since the draw at The Den, the player has started nine of the last 10 games in the league for Sunderland but was once again rotated out for the away loss to Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium over the festive period.

For his part, though, Roberts has praised the way his head coach has handled him since his arrival at the club from Lorient last summer. Asked about his own personal relationship with Le Bris, the winger added: “He's not shy at all. His door's always open. He does every time, maybe during the week. I say I'm getting old, but I feel like I'm getting old. He'll speak to me and ask how I am.

“How's the legs? How's the body? If I'm feeling good, what are his ideas and feelings? He gets a personal opinion of me, which is nice. You don't want to be told you're not playing or this or that. He asks and sees how you're feeling. Maybe he goes a certain way and he'll let you know that before any prep is being done. In that sense, it's good because you get your head around it.

“Maybe he'll tell a lad who is playing what he's thinking. He'll ask you what you think and how you think the game went before. With a bit more time, maybe he'll do that more. With the games, it's a bit different. You're off and you're in and you're doing more prep for the next game. It's a bit different.

“But he does spend a lot of time seeing how you are. Generally, just seeing how you are physically. It is nice because you can get some places where the man doesn't talk to you. You see the team and you're not playing. Then you have to go and ask the question. It's a bit awkward. I've had that a few times in my career. It's not the best place to be as a club. He's pretty open. He'll come and talk to you. He comes in the dressing room and we'll train and he'll speak to you. It's nice and he'll tell you what he's thinking and ask you how you're feeling.”

Sunderland are next in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Championship following last weekend’s FA Cup clash against Stoke City.