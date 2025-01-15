Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are one of several clubs who have been linked with Louie Barry in recent days.

Aston Villa will make a decision on the future of Sunderland target Louie Barry “soon”, amid ongoing exit talk surrounding Jaden Philogene, according to reports.

Barry spent the first half of the season on loan with Stockport County in League One, taking the third tier by storm and scoring 15 goals across 23 outings. Indeed, his performances at Edgeley Park proved to be enough to convince Villa to end his stay early, with the attacker returning to the midlands this month with view to a potential transfer elsewhere.

To that end, a number of clubs have been credited with an interest in signing him, including Sunderland, Celtic, Leeds United, Burnley, Derby County, and several others. But an update from The Athletic suggests that Villa are still yet to make a concrete decision on Barry’s future - with the looming departure of fellow winger Jaden Philogene still on their agenda.

The 22-year-old is understood to be on the cusp of joining Premier League rivals Ipswich Town, and a report from The Athletic states: “Louie Barry has received notable interest from Championship clubs and teams in Scotland, with Villa soon set to decide whether to loan or sell the forward. Jaden Philogene completed his medical at Ipswich Town last week ahead of a permanent move worth £20 million and a further £3 million in add-ons.”

Addressing Philogene’s anticipated exit, plus the arrival of Dutch international winger Donyell Malen, Villa boss Unai Emery told a press conference earlier this week: “We are playing Everton tomorrow that’s the most important. But, of course, we are in the transfer window and we are trying to do some movement and we have the possibility to sign Malen. It’s close. We have to try to leave one player and that’s Jaden.

Asked whether his club would be doing any further business, Emery added: “We are alert. We want always to be ready to improve our squad with the players. Of course, some players want to leave us for different circumstances as well. We are moving forward like I am telling you. If we have change in one player, like Jaden and Malen, then maybe two or three players more.”