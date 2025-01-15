Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news and gossip sees reports of a £13million Sunderland transfer bid in January

Sunderland have reportedly placed a bid for Leicester City loanee striker Tom Cannon.

The Foxes ace is currently on loan at Stoke City and has netted twice against Sunderland this season in the league and FA Cup as the Potters picked up wins at the Bet365 Stadium and the Stadium of Light respectively over the festive period.

The 22-year-old joined Leicester City from Everton for a fee of £7million in 2023, netting twice in 13 games as the club was promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season. During the summer, Cannon then joined Stoke City on loan after Sunderland had launched several bids to sign the attacker.

Now, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are interested in Cannon once again and have reportedly made a bid to bring him to the Academy of Light during the January transfer window. A report from transfer insider Alan Nixon states: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13million in a down payment plus extras.”

He continues: “Blades hoped that £7million guaranteed on going up would do the job but Sunderland's numbers have changed the picture. Cannon is waiting on Leicester accepting a fee and pulling him out of the Stoke City loan. Sunderland have been trying loan-to-buy deals for several players. But the extras on top come as a shock to all sides.”

Sunderland are next in action against promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday evening.