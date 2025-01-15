Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Mepham has been a standout performer for Sunderland so far this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has hailed loanee Chris Mepham for his “sensational” impact on Wearside, while suggesting that the Black Cats could boost their “quest” for promotion by bringing in more bodies this January.

The centre-back arrived at the Stadium of Light on a temporary agreement from Bournemouth over the summer, and has established himself as a key member of Regis Le Bris’ side in the months since. At the time of writing, he has made 20 Championship appearances in the North East, and has contributed to a defensive unit that have conceded just 22 goals thus far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That stingy record has played its part in ensuring that Sunderland find themselves in the midst of a promotion hunt at the halfway point of the campaign, and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Goodman was quick to praise Mepham, while also hinting at the recruitment that he believes his former club need to enact if they are to push on towards the Premier League over the coming months.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

He said: "Sunderland are the surprise package. You can't fail but be impressed by them - how they play and how they compete. They have the youngest side in the league, but they also added a bit of experience over the summer. Chris Mepham in particular has been sensational. Even Wilson Isidor is 24.

"They've conceded 22 goals so far and that is typically a promotion-winning defensive record at this stage. But with what Burnley are doing this is not a typical season. I'm pretty sure if Regis Le Bris was allowed to add more bodies in that would certainly help them in their quest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodman’s colleague at Sky Sports, and frequent commentary partner, Gary Weaver, added: "We thought if Sunderland had lost against Sheffield United on New Year's Day that they'd be out of the race, but now look at where they are! It's all bunched up. Clubs will be coming in for Jobe Bellingham, Manchester United wanted Chris Rigg in the summer. And we know Borussia Dortmund have been watching. They need to hold on to what they've got."