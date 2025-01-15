Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Salis Abdul Samed made his long-awaited Sunderland debut on Saturday afternoon

Régis Le Bris admits that it will take a few weeks for Salis Abdul Samed to reach his top level after the midfielder made his long-awaited debut against Stoke City.

Samed was introduced as a second-half substitute as the Black Cats fell to a 2-1 defeat in extra time of the FA Cup third round. It was Samed’s first competitive football since he featured for Ghana on international duty in June, and Le Bris says it is important to be realistic about his current level. The 24-year-old will be introduced gradually over the coming weeks to ensure he is able to make a major impact in the closing stages of the campaign.

Le Bris said: "After six months it was a really good step [to get him on the pitch]. It's very clear he needs time to find his best level. After six months you can understand he is not connected with his best level. He will need two or three more weeks of full training sessions connected with the group to find his best condition."

Sunderland’s midfield options are growing considerably with Chris Rigg returning to the side on Saturday after an ankle injury. Enzo Le Fée should be available for selection for the first time when Sunderland travel to Burnley this Friday and though that game is expected to come too soon for Alan Browne, he should be back in action by the end of this month.