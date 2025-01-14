'Proper leader' - Dan Neil hailed by Sunderland teammate after Stoke City game in FA Cup
Sunderland team captain Dan Neil’s leadership skills have been hailed by teammate Harrison Jones.
Jones started alongside Neil and Chris Rigg in midfield against Stoke City in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Régis Le Bris’ side lost 2-1 after extra time. The game marked boyhood fan Jones’ first senior start for the club.
"I am delighted to get the opportunity, it's surreal," Jones told the club’s in-house media team. "Any Sunderland supporter growing up wants to play at the SoL, it's a dream come true. "I felt I did okay, I still have plenty to learn. The messages before the game were to win the second balls, keep calm in possession and enjoy the moment."
He continued: "Dan's calming voice helped me make the right decisions. He's a proper leader. I am really grateful for everyone's backing. The rest of the lads have been really good to me since I started training with them. You can see from the amount of young players that there is a clear pathway.”
"I know this is just the start,” Jones continued. “I want to keep working to earn the trust of all the coaches. Playing in front of the supporters is everything I've dreamed of so I want make sure that this isn't just a one-off."
