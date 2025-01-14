Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan Neil has been hailed for his leadership ability after the game against Stoke City in the FA Cup

Sunderland team captain Dan Neil’s leadership skills have been hailed by teammate Harrison Jones.

Jones started alongside Neil and Chris Rigg in midfield against Stoke City in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light last weekend as Régis Le Bris’ side lost 2-1 after extra time. The game marked boyhood fan Jones’ first senior start for the club.

"I am delighted to get the opportunity, it's surreal," Jones told the club’s in-house media team. "Any Sunderland supporter growing up wants to play at the SoL, it's a dream come true. "I felt I did okay, I still have plenty to learn. The messages before the game were to win the second balls, keep calm in possession and enjoy the moment."

He continued: "Dan's calming voice helped me make the right decisions. He's a proper leader. I am really grateful for everyone's backing. The rest of the lads have been really good to me since I started training with them. You can see from the amount of young players that there is a clear pathway.”

"I know this is just the start,” Jones continued. “I want to keep working to earn the trust of all the coaches. Playing in front of the supporters is everything I've dreamed of so I want make sure that this isn't just a one-off."

Jones made his senior debut off the bench under Le Bris earlier this season against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup but is yet to feature in the league despite forming part of several matchday squads during the current campaign.