Leeds United and sporting director Angus Kinnear were quick to reach out to Tony Mowbray.

Former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has detailed a heartwarming gesture from Leeds United sporting director Angus Kinnear after his recent health issues.

The 61-year-old was forced to step away from his most recent role with Birmingham City in February and has been absent from the dugout ever since. Mowbray officially resigned from his role in the Midlands in May but is on the road to recovery after battling bowel cancer.

The former West Brom, Middlesbrough and Celtic boss has been touched by the response to his health issues from the footballing world and revealed during an interview with former teammate Bernie Slaven that Leeds United had invited Mowbray to Elland Road despite having no connection to him.

Mowbray said: “I was so humbled by it, and I still am. I don’t know why (so many sent messages). Even Leeds United... I mean, what connection do I have with Leeds United? Yet their sporting director was on the phone offering me tickets to come to the game and watch Leeds and inviting me to the board room.

“But all of my clubs. I have been to Birmingham with my family to watch games. That was my last club, so I tried to make that the first club I went back to. Ipswich have been constantly on me to get to Ipswich. My wife is from Ipswich, so we will be going to watch an Ipswich game. I have been to Sunderland, and I have been to Middlesbrough many times. I got looked after by Kristjaan Speakman as if I was the biggest Sunderland guy ever.”