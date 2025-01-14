Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were linked with Will Lankshear during the summer transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that one-time Sunderland transfer target Will Lankshear could be allowed to leave the club on loan this month.

The 19-year-old was one of several names linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window, but ultimately stayed put in North London. Since then, however, he has struggled to secure regular game time at senior level.

Lankshear made his first team debut for Spurs during a Europa League win over Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros back in October, and would go on to score his first goal for the club during a defeat at the hands of Galatasaray the following month. His big moment was marred when he received a red card later in that contest, however, and the starlet has not featured in the competition since.

Likewise, despite an injury to second-choice striker Richarlison, Postecoglou has afforded Lankshear just nine minutes of Premier League football over the course of the first half of the campaign, and the Australian boss has now offered an update on his player’s short term future at Tottenham.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, when asked about prospective outgoings from his squad this January transfer window, Postecoglou said: “We can't afford to let anyone go at the moment. Alfie Dorrington has gone out on loan [to Aberdeen] and it will be probably be similar for young Will [Lankshear] as well, because he hasn't played a lot.”

Sunderland were one of several sides who supposedly took an interest in Lankshear during preseason. Alongside the Black Cats, online outlet GiveMeSport suggested that Wrexham and Hull City had “made early enquiries” about signing the teenager on loan, while Middlesbrough were also touted as admirers at one point.

Last season, Lankshear scored twice against Sunderland U21s in the final of Premier League 2, registering 23 strikes across the campaign as a whole. As a reward, Spurs handed him a new contract that is set to run until 2029.