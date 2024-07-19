Sunderland and Hull 'early enquiries’ about Premier League striker after Middlesbrough transfer links - report
Sunderland have been linked with Tottenham striker Will Lankshear after the forward signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.
Lankshear, 19, scored twice against Sunderland’s under-21s side in the final of Premier League 2 last season, netting 23 goals across the whole campaign. The 19-year-old was then rewarded with a new deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will run until 2029, but could head out on loan this summer.
According to GiveMeSport, ‘Sunderland, Wrexham and Hull have all made early enquiries’ about signing Lankshear on loan. Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest in the striker over recent months.
Lankshear was called up to England’s under-19s squad for the first time in November and scored in each of his first three games. He was then named Premier League 2 Player of the Season after his brace against Sunderland in May.
