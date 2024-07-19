Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland transfer gossip as the Black Cats look to bolster their striker options.

French club Caen have reportedly turned down a bid from Sunderland for striker Alexandre Mendy - with the frontman expected to make a decision about his future.

Mendy has been following an individual training programme at Caen, while his teammates are away on a pre-season trip in Switzerland, as he’s expected to leave Stade Malherbe. The French club aren’t willing to sell on the cheap, though, with two years left on the 30-year-old’s contract.

According to French outlet Sport in Caen, Saudi club Al Riyadh made an initial offer of less than €500,000 euros for Mendy, which was rejected, while Sunderland submitted a bid said to be less than €1million. Foot Mercato journalist Josue Casse also reported on Thursday, ‘Tracked by Al-Riyadh, Al Ahly, Sampdoria and Sunderland, Alexandre Mendy has made his choice. The announcement of his decision is expected in the next 24 hours.’

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2, and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

When asked about Sunderland’s striker situation following his appointment, Black Cats boss Le Bris said: “Everyone can score goals. If the responsibility is only on the striker, then it is always going to be difficult. We know that this position is always very important for a team, and of course, the club, the organisation, is aware of this problem. We will see what happens. We are working on things. We have to keep things confidential, to be effective at the end, but we are working.”