Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season - while several names have already been linked with the Black Cats.
Midfielder Alan Browne and goalkeeper Simon Moore have already moved to Wearside after leaving Preston and Coventry respectively. Sunderland have been tracking other targets in recent months, yet some of their reported targets have moved elsewhere.
Here are some of the players who have been linked with the Black Cats so far this summer and what has happened to them:
1. Josh Murphy (Portsmouth)
Several Championship clubs, including Sunderland, were credited with interest in the 29-year-old winger who scored twice in the League One play-off final for Oxford to help the U’s win promotion. Portsmouth won the race to sign Murphy after his contract expired at the Kassam Stadium. | Getty Images
2. Oliver Norwood (Free agent)
Sunderland were tracking Norwood’s situation, after the 33-year-old was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season. He remains without a club ahead of the new campaign, following five years at Bramall Lane. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
3. Liam Millar (Basel)
Following an impressive loan spell at Preston last season, the 24-year-old winger has returned to Swiss side Basel. It’s been claimed Millar has been on Sunderland’s radar for months, yet other Championship clubs such as Leeds and Sheffield United are also said to be keen. | Getty Images
4. Alexandre Mendy (Caen)
Sunderland are looking to sign at least one new striker this summer, with reports in France claiming 30-year-old forward Mendy is on their radar. The Frenchman scored 22 goals for Caen in Ligue 2 last season but has hinted he could leave Stade Malherbe this summer, with two years left on his contract. | AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.