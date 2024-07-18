4 . Alexandre Mendy (Caen)

Sunderland are looking to sign at least one new striker this summer, with reports in France claiming 30-year-old forward Mendy is on their radar. The Frenchman scored 22 goals for Caen in Ligue 2 last season but has hinted he could leave Stade Malherbe this summer, with two years left on his contract. | AFP via Getty Images