Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Sunderland have been given a strong indication they could be successful if they choose to revisit their reported interest in a Premier League youngster.

The Black Cats were one of a number of clubs said to be keen on a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear during the summer after the former Arsenal and Sheffield United academy frontman was handed a new long-term deal as a reward for the progress he has made since joining Spurs in the summer of 2022.

Sunderland were given some indication of what they could land should they make a move for the youngster after he scored twice for Spurs Under-21s in last season’s Premier League 2 play-off final win against a Black Cats side containing the likes of Harrison Jones, Oliver Bainbridge and highly-rated striker Trey Ogunsuyi. Lankshear has enjoyed mixed fortunes as he progressed into the first-team setup throughout the first half of the season and an admission from Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday afternoon has led to further speculation over the youngster’s short-term future with the North London club.

What have Spurs said about Lankshear’s future?

As reported earlier by The Echo, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s North London derby clash with Arsenal on Wednesday, Spurs boss Postecoglou said: “We can't afford to let anyone go at the moment. Alfie Dorrington has gone out on loan and it will be probably be similar for young Will (Lankshear) as well, because he hasn't played a lot.”

What has been said about Lankshear’s ability?

The young striker wasted little time in giving a glimpse of his undoubted potential when he came off the bench to score in a pre-season friendly win against Scottish Premiership side Hearts in July. Speaking after the game, Postecoglou said of the youngster: “Will was good. We kind of brought him in this last week. He’s looked bright in training. He worked hard. He’s had a very good year last year and it’s about rewarding him for that. It’s about coming in and making an impact. He did well and he took his goal well.”

Since that pre-season goal, Lankshear has made two Premier League appearances after coming off the bench to feature in the closing stages of a draw with Fulham and a 5-0 demolition of struggling Southampton. The youngster was handed a start in a 2-1 Europa League group stage win against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in October before experiencing mixed fortunes when Spurs met Turkish giants Galatasaray a month later as he bagged his first senior goal before he was shown a red card after receiving two bookings in the 3-2 defeat.

"Will [Lankshear] took his goal well, he worked hard for the team,” said Postecoglou after the loss. “Obviously he hasn't had a lot of experience at senior football so he would have learnt a lot today. The red card, it was a bit of over-enthusiasm in that moment to give away a foul, but he'll learn from that."

What has Lankshear said about his future?

As you would imagine, very little. However, the England Under-20 striker did discuss his aims for the future after putting pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal last summer. Speaking just weeks after his brace helped Spurs Under-21s claim a 3-1 win over their Sunderland counterparts in the Premier League 2 play-off final, he said: "It's a really proud moment for me and my family and everyone involved. I just have to thank them and everyone who has worked with me. I’m really determined to work so hard and try push on now and try to make a name for myself. I want to try to get into the first team and score as many goals as possible which is the best I can do as a striker."

Who else has been linked with Lankshear?

As reported by online outlet GiveMeSport during the summer, Sunderland faced competition from Championship rivals Hull City and Hollywood-backed League One club Wrexham when it was initially suggested Lankshear could head out on loan. Without naming any possible suitors, Football London claimed the young striker had ‘a lot of interest’ ahead of the January transfer window and suggested there was interest in both loan and permanent deals before the window closes for business next month.