Transfer gossip: Sunderland 'register' interest in Tottenham's former Arsenal striker - reports

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:33 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 14:34 GMT
Sunderland have reportedly registered an interest in the young Tottenham striker

Sunderland have reportedly “registered” an interest in Will Lankshear during the summer transfer window.

The Tottenham youth player has spent time at Arsenal and Sheffield United during his career so far and at 19 years old is looking to find minutes during the 2024-25 season.

Sunderland Nation states that the Black Cats have “registered an interest” in the striker early in the window but also adds that a deal to bring Lankshear on loan to Wearside would likely be decided later on in the window.

Lankshear has delivered the goods for Tottenham’s academy in recent times, scoring 25 goals in 26 games in all competitions last season. However, the forward player is unlikely to break into Spurs’ first-team set-up at such a young age.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for Tottenham with a loan move expected this summer as the promising player looks to take the next steps of his career.

