Stoke City confirm Tom Cannon recall decision amid Sunderland and Sheffield United transfer interest
Stoke City have confirmed that striker Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan at the bet365 Stadium by parent club Leicester City amid transfer interest from Sunderland.
The forward has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent days, with both the Black Cats and Sheffield United touted as admirers, alongside fellow Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town. Cannon has already made himself known to Regis Le Bris’ side this season, scoring twice against them, including a penalty in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at the Stadium of Light.
On Tuesday, it was suggested that Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had firmed up their interest in the player, with transfer insider Alan Nixon claiming that a substantial loan-to-buy bid had been made in an effort to bring him to Wearside. Writing on Patreon, Nixon stated: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13 million in a down payment plus extras.”
And following on from that report, it has now been confirmed that Cannon’s loan stint with Stoke has been brought to an end. In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Potters said: “Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City.
“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window. Tom has our thanks for his commitment to the Stoke City cause during his loan spell with the club. We wish him well for the future.”
Speaking recently about the forward’s future this January, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”
