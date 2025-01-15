Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland target Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell with Stoke City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City have confirmed that striker Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan at the bet365 Stadium by parent club Leicester City amid transfer interest from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, it was suggested that Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had firmed up their interest in the player, with transfer insider Alan Nixon claiming that a substantial loan-to-buy bid had been made in an effort to bring him to Wearside. Writing on Patreon, Nixon stated: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13 million in a down payment plus extras.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

And following on from that report, it has now been confirmed that Cannon’s loan stint with Stoke has been brought to an end. In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Potters said: “Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City.

“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window. Tom has our thanks for his commitment to the Stoke City cause during his loan spell with the club. We wish him well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking recently about the forward’s future this January, Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”