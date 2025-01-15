Fabrizio Romano drops Sunderland-related transfer update as 32-goal striker's future takes fresh twist

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 09:28 GMT
There has been a fresh update after Sunderland were linked with the Celtic striker during the transfer window

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on the future of Sunderland-linked striker Daniel Cummings.

The Celtic supporter signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. Last season, Cummings made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic B team, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer the following season, netting 32 times in 43 games.

Several clubs - including Sunderland, Fulham and Wolves - had been alerted to Cummings’ situation with the attacker’s present deal set to expire this summer. In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe.

Now, transfer guru Romano has dropped a fresh update on Cummings, which suggests that Celtic have offered the player a new deal amid fresh interest from the Premier League. On X, he wrote: “West Ham and Brighton are both keen on signing 18-year-old Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Celtic pushing for him to stay and sign a new deal. 24 goals in 24 games this season for Cummings, out of contract in summer 2025.”

Sunderland also continue to be linked with a transfer move for Leicester City’s Stoke City loanee striker Tom Cannon during the January window.

