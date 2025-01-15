Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland ace requires surgery on a lower leg issue that will sideline him until the spring

Championship promotion contenders West Brom have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the club’s net fixtures.

The Baggies are currently sixth in the Championship and in the play-off places with 40 points from 26 games. Sunderland have amassed 50 points from their league fixtures this campaign and are fourth heading into Friday’s promotion clash against Burnley.

West Brom, however, have been handed a huge blow after the news emerged that former Sunderland striker Josh Maja would need surgery on how lower leg. The striker has been in superb form this season, netting 12 goals and providing two assists. The 26-year-old was also being linked with a £15million move to Chelsea and Arsenal this month.

A West Brom statement read: “Josh Maja is set to be out for several weeks after sustaining a lower leg injury. The 26-year-old striker will undergo surgery in the coming days before entering a period of rehabilitation. Albion hope to have Maja back in contention during the spring. Everyone at the club wishes Josh well in his recovery.”

West Brom are next in action against Stoke City at home in the Championship on Saturday before heading up to the North East to play Middlesbrough on Tuesday. The Baggies don’t face Sunderland again until April 5 when it is thought that Maja could be available once more.