Sunderland face a major test of their promotion credentials on Friday when they travel to face Burnley at Turf Moore.
Both Scott Parker and Régis Le Bris have a number of injury and selection concerns to consider. Here’s all the team news ahead of the big game as we have it...
1. Trai Hume - out
Serves a one-match suspension after being shown a red card at Bristol City. Sunderland didn't agree with the decision but Le Bris said they were unlikely to appeal and instead give the defender a rest with next month in mind. | David Davies/PA Wire
2. Dennis Cirkin - out
Cirkin could return to the bench and get some minutes later in the game, though Sunderland won't take any risks and Saturday's trip to Oxford might prove to be the more likely return date. | Getty Images
3. Romaine Mundle - out
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid
4. Andi Weimann - out
Experienced and versatile forward has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign. | Getty Images
