Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Burnley predicted - gallery

Published 16th Jan 2025, 13:01 BST

Sunderland return to Championship action when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make as Sunderland face Burnley on Friday night.

Here’s how we think he’ll go, both from the start and on his substitute’s bench...

Had a good game at Ashton Gate despite the defeat and seems highly likely to continue here.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Had a good game at Ashton Gate despite the defeat and seems highly likely to continue here.

Sunderland were minded not to appeal Trai Hume's red card and to give the defender a welcome rest instead, which likely means Browne will come back into the side at right back.

2. RB - Alan Browne

Sunderland were minded not to appeal Trai Hume's red card and to give the defender a welcome rest instead, which likely means Browne will come back into the side at right back.

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

3. CB - Chris Mepham

Continues to be a crucial part of the XI and no doubt over his place with Dan Ballard still sidelined. Playing really well and though Le Bris might want to rest him at some point, he doesn't really have the option to do so right now.

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

Like Mepham, in good form and will continue as other defenders work their way towards fitness.

