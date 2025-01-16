Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Cannon continues to be linked with a move to Sunderland this January transfer window.

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has suggested that the Foxes are looking at Tom Cannon’s situation “very closely” amid ongoing transfer interest from Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old was recalled to the King Power Stadium from a loan stint with Stoke City earlier this week, with the expectation now being that he will once again depart Leicester in some capacity before the end of the January transfer window.

To that end, the initial understanding was the Cannon could be the subject of another loan agreement, but in recent days, various reports have suggested that he could in fact leave the Foxes on a permanent basis. According to transfer insider Alan Nixon, Sunderland would be willing to pay as much as £13 million for the attacker, while promotion rivals Sheffield United are reportedly ready to match that figure.

Elsewhere, Burnley have been credited with interest in the forward, who registered 11 goals across 25 appearances in all competitions for Stoke this season, while multiple reports have sought to quell suggestions that Everton are also keen on luring their former youth player back to Goodison Park.

With speculation rife, there are still no concrete indications as to where Cannon will end up this month, and Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy has remained guarded when asked for an update on the ongoing transfer saga.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, the Dutchman said: “We’re looking at Tom Cannon’s situation very closely. What is best for him and for the club. There’s a possibility of loans being looked at, but other than that we want to keep the team together.”

Van Nistelrooy’s update echoes his previous comments on Cannon’s future. Speaking prior to the Republic of Ireland international’s return to Leicester earlier in the week, he said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

Cannon joined Leicester from boyhood club Everton in 2023, but has barely featured for the Foxes in the period since. At the time of writing, he has made just 16 appearances at the King Power Stadium, scoring three goals in the process. While at Everton, he also spent a loan spell with Preston North End, registering eight strikes in 21 outings.

When asked about his own selection of strikers during Thursday’s press conference, and whether or not he would see fit to recruit added firepower of his own between now and the end of the transfer window, Van Nistelrooy added: “We’re looking at all options that can strengthen our team. It’s important to emphasise the number of chances we are creating is okay. It’s a matter of time before those chances are taken. The concern is the chances we are conceding.”