Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Cannon is being linked with a number of Championship clubs this January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley are the latest club to express an interest in Sunderland striker target Tom Cannon, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is at the centre of widespread transfer speculation after current employers Leicester City recalled him from a loan spell with Stoke City on Wednesday morning. Cannon had enjoyed a positive start to the campaign with the Potters, scoring 11 goals in 25 outings across all competitions, including two against Sunderland in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to the King Power Stadium has seemingly opened the door for the Republic of Ireland international to seal another exit during the remainder of the January transfer window, with the Black Cats understood to be battling Sheffield United for his signature, as well as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

To that end, transfer insider Alan Nixon has suggested that Sunderland have tabled a bid of around £13 million to prise Cannon away from the Foxes this month, while a report from Danny Hall of The Sheffield Star states that the Blades will be willing to match that figure in an attempt to beat their Championship promotion rivals to his signature.

More recently still, online outlet GiveMeSport have delivered an update claiming that Cannon’s former club Everton have “held talks” over the prospect of re-signing him - although the report does go on to suggest that the Toffees are “facing an uphill battle to come out on top in the race for Cannon”, as there is a belief that he is “more likely to seal a switch back to the Championship”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Sunderland might have another transfer rival to contend with in the form of Burnley. Writing on X, the journalist said: “Burnley enter the race for Leicester striker Tom Cannon. Foxes looking to cash in after recall from successful loan at Stoke. Bids around £10 million. Everton also in the hunt, along with Sunderland and Sheffield United.”