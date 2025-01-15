Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly could join Millwall in the January transfer window

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Aaron Connolly is in talks to leave the club.

Connolly has struggled for regular minutes in the Championship since joining on a short-term deal last year, and Millwall have been in talks about striking a deal to sign the Irish striker. Le Bris said if the right solution could be found, he understood Connolly’s desire to play regularly and would be happy to allow it as long as it did not leave the club short in the final third.

“It's a question of pathway, you have your own and the connection with the journey of the club,” Le Bris said.

“This transfer window is an opportunity for us all to decide whether we continue together or if we have to choose another option. For example, for Aaron, it was clear from the beginning that he wanted to play but he couldn't build momentum because he was behind Wilson and Eli. We can understand the situation and if we can find a solution which is positive for both sides, then we can move forward.”

While Le Bris would not be drawn specifically on rumours linking Sunderland with a move for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, other than to underline his admiration of the player who has twice scored against the Black Cats this season. Leicester City officially recalled Cannon this morning and the Black Cats are, alongside promotional rivals Sheffield United, interesting in striking a loan-to-buy deal.

“I like good players.” Le Bris said.

“It's interesting to watch the good players in the league. I can't say anything more because it's so unpredictable, and so difficult to find the good connection with what we are doing here and someone who can fit with what we expect. Speculation is speculation and I can't comment on anything on that. Just that I like good players, we like good players.”

While Le Bris and Sunderland would be unlikely stand in Connolly’s way, he confirmed that they would look to bolster their striking ranks this month and maintaining that depth will be a key factor in whether the ultimately sanction his departure.

“It is very important that we make a balanced decision,” Le Bris said.

“We really appreciated the connection with Aaron because we were clear from the beginning and, even if he was sometimes frustrated, we respected each other. We had to find the right journey for both sides, but at the minute, it could be that it is time for another story for him. But if we make that decision, we have to be very comfortable with it in terms of the interests of the team and the project here.

“We have two weeks to finish this transfer window, and at the end, it is very important that we will be balanced. That will be a big part of our thinking with everything we do.”