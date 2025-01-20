Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland loanee’s performances north of the border have caught the eye this season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nectar Triantis has insisted he wants to play for Sunderland regularly in the future.

The Australian is currently on loan at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership and is enjoying a break-out season as a midfielder after being signed by Sunderland initially as a centre-back. Triantis has played 19 times for Hibs so far this season, netting two goals and chipping in two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland are always checking in and giving me feedback. They have been massively supportive with everything,” Triatis, who is due to return to Sunderland at the end of the season told the club’s in-house media team. “I still talk to a lot of the lads. Especially Chris (Rigg) and Leo (Hjelde).

“I am not surprised to see the side doing so well. When you have a group of players who are constantly gathering experience, eventually the young stars will shine. I have a lot of love for Sunderland. This is my club. The aim is to be a consistent feature in red and white one day, but for now, I am focusing on my time with Hibs.

“I am pushing really hard to be at the top of my game and achieve a call-up to the national team. There is a camp in March that I have hope for but if not, I will keep working. Every player dreams of featuring for their country and I am no different. I’d like to think I am going in the right direction to merit an inclusion.”

The 21-year-old signed for Sunderland in June 2023 from Central Coast Mariners but found regular first-team opportunities hard to come by. Triantis is on his second loan spell at Hibs, having played for the club for six-months last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am loving every moment with Hibs, I think everyone can see that from my performances,” Triantis added. “My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.”

He continued: “I have always been comfortable playing in midfield, but the switch has been really interesting. I can express myself with that freedom. When you are enjoying your football, you will play anywhere. The move has been everything I could have hoped for as I continue my development.

“This is a great club which is allowing me to showcase myself week in and week out. The Manager (David Gray) has been brilliant for me. He has helped me develop my career and my new position. Consistently playing in the league has taught me so much.

“The SPL is so competitive. The supporters are fantastic. You’re competing against some of Europe’s elite, and we’ve had some great recent challenges against Celtic and Rangers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his recent goal-scoring form, Triantis said: “The staff have told me to get forward and grab a goal,” he commented. It’s good to add those to your game. If I push forward and help the team, that is the main priority. The dynamics of the side allow me to express myself and show my best qualities.”