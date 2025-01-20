Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Le Fée made his debut for Sunderland on Friday night at Turf Moor

Dan Neil says Sunderland's dressing room were 'delighted' by the club's ambitious capture of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, and encouraged by his application on debut against Burnley.

Le Fée went straight into the starting line-up at Turf Moor, playing off the left wing and almost producing a brilliant assist for Wilson Isidor early in the second half. Neil says the midfielder's quality has been evident from the moment he arrived at the club last week, but he was particularly encouraged by the way the 24-year-old took on his defensive duties in the crucial game at Turf Moor.

"He's looked a player in training since he came in," Neil said.

"He got his chance off the left tonight and he did really well, worked really hard for the team. He listened to those around him because he's new to the system even if he did play something similar with the manager at Lorient. He did his defensive role well which I think is really important to see that from a new player coming in. And you could see his quality on the ball.

"I think it shows how far the club has come in the last few years that we can attract a player like this. We were delighted when he came in and we're already seeing that quality in training. Hopefully we can attract some more players like him and really push on."

Sunderland remain eager to add some more depth and competition in the final third before the end of the January transfer window.