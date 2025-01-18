Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with five 7s in Burnley draw despite late heartache - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 22:09 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 11:39 BST

Sunderland impressed at Burnley but missed two late penalties

Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor despite an excellent performance.

James Trafford saved two late penalties from Wilson Isidor, while a stunning CJ Egan-Riley block prevented Eliezer Mayenda from scoring. Isidor had hit the post earlier in the half, with Anthony Patterson in strong form early on to deny Jaidon Anthony.

Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...

Kicking was frustrating in the first half with a fair few flying out of play, but his brilliant early save to deny Anthony was a massive moment in the game. His handling and decision making from crosses and set pieces was also very good. 7

1. Anthony Patterson

Kicking was frustrating in the first half with a fair few flying out of play, but his brilliant early save to deny Anthony was a massive moment in the game. His handling and decision making from crosses and set pieces was also very good. 7 | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Had a really tough time of it early on and was fortunate one loss of possession didn’t lead to a goal. Improved as the game went on and had a solid second half. 6

2. Trai Hume

Had a really tough time of it early on and was fortunate one loss of possession didn’t lead to a goal. Improved as the game went on and had a solid second half. 6 | Sunderland's Trai Hume against Bristol City

Photo Sales
Had a really good game, getting through his defensive work with little fuss and consistently making good decisions on the ball. Forced off late on with what appeared to be a muscle injury, which is a huge concern. 7

3. Chris Mepham

Had a really good game, getting through his defensive work with little fuss and consistently making good decisions on the ball. Forced off late on with what appeared to be a muscle injury, which is a huge concern. 7 | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A really strong performance in the centre of defence. Defended well and broke Burnley’s pressure at times with some excellent dribbling out of deep areas. 7

4. Luke O'Nien

A really strong performance in the centre of defence. Defended well and broke Burnley’s pressure at times with some excellent dribbling out of deep areas. 7 | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley FC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice