Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor despite an excellent performance.
James Trafford saved two late penalties from Wilson Isidor, while a stunning CJ Egan-Riley block prevented Eliezer Mayenda from scoring. Isidor had hit the post earlier in the half, with Anthony Patterson in strong form early on to deny Jaidon Anthony.
Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Kicking was frustrating in the first half with a fair few flying out of play, but his brilliant early save to deny Anthony was a massive moment in the game. His handling and decision making from crosses and set pieces was also very good. 7
2. Trai Hume
Had a really tough time of it early on and was fortunate one loss of possession didn’t lead to a goal. Improved as the game went on and had a solid second half. 6
3. Chris Mepham
Had a really good game, getting through his defensive work with little fuss and consistently making good decisions on the ball. Forced off late on with what appeared to be a muscle injury, which is a huge concern. 7
4. Luke O'Nien
A really strong performance in the centre of defence. Defended well and broke Burnley’s pressure at times with some excellent dribbling out of deep areas. 7
