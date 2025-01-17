Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland missed two late penalties in the 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end it was a huge opportunity missed, but once the dust settles Sunderland can feel more confident than ever about their prospects of winning promotion after their draw at Burnley.

Wilson Isidor missing two penalties and a stunning block from CJ Egan-Riley to deny Eliezer Mayenda meant that this was a draw that felt like three points to Burnley, who maintained their unbeaten home record and the small gap between themselves and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should not go unnoticed though that the Black Cats, having struggled in the opening stages, ended the game on top and looking like the most likely winner. They had been emboldened by Régis Le Bris making an attacking substitution, sticking rather than twisting with the game tightly poised. The introduction of Mayenda saw Sunderland step up and finish the game on top, creating all the late chances. Burnley's ease in possession and the quality of their defensive players was evident throughout, and it was a fillip that Sunderland were able to go toe-to-toe.

Burnley's initial command of the ball opened up an avenue for them to open Sunderland open with their slightly unconventional forward line, centre forward Lyle Foster playing off the left flank and left winger Jaidon Anthony off the right. Though Burnley were controlling the ball, their main avenue of attack was to put Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin under pressure with diagonal balls forward. Both struggled early on, with Cirkin fortunate to be adjudged to have given a foul when Anthony burst by him. Anthony Patterson then had to save superbly when Hume lost possession, Anthony driving at goal and almost finding the far corner.

Sunderland were struggling, but over the course of the half they began to find their footing and mainly because they were able to get their press right. Pushed deeper towards their own goal, Burnley began to play their way into trouble at times.

Wilson Isidor was causing problems but was just about kept at bay by the outstanding Maxime Esteve. With Sunderland seeing more of the ball as the half developed, the game became increasingly even with little to split the two by the break. The Black Cats were doing well, but it wasn't hard to see why Burnley boast such an outstanding defensive record - James Trafford has barely been forced into a save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides forged huge chances inside the opening minutes of the second half, Sunderland's issues in the wide areas again coming to the fore as they failed to stop a cross from the right. Burnley won the knock down, Flemming blazing his effort wide from an excellent position. Suddenly, Sunderland were in after a moment of magic from Enzo Le Fee to beat Conor Roberts and set Isidor in on goal. The Frenchman took a touch and connected well, but his effort crashed off the foot of the post.

From there the game settled back into a more familiar rhythm, both sides sensing an opportunity to break in numbers on the rare occasions where they broke through the press. It was a tense game on a knife-edge, and to the credit of Le Bris that he broke it open in search of a win rather than settling for a draw.

Perhaps the second penalty should not have been handed to Isidor, and perhaps it was a mistake to go for the same corner. But it was a cruel end to another combative performance from the striker, who left everything out on the pitch and whose excellence is one of the key reasons Sunderland are in promotion contention to begin with.

At the final whistle he went over to the away end to apologise, and was greeted with a hearteningly positive reception. Though this result was tough to take and ultimately two points dropped, there is so much for Sunderland to take forward.